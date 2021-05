DULUTH, Minn. – A man was rescued by Duluth firefighters Monday after falling into Chester Creek.

Officials say the 21-year-old man fell 35 feet into the creek after a branch he was leaning on snapped.

The incident happened around 7 p.m.

“Fire crews had to use a basket to reach the man and pull him out of the ravine,” according to Kate Van Daele, public information officer.

The man broke his fibula and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.