Minnesota DNR Officer Dies in Crash Near Grand Rapids

A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources died in a crash near Grand Rapids, Minnesota Monday morning.

The Minnesota DNR says the officer’s name will not be released until their family is notified.

“The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer’s family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own,” the DNR said.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. Details about the crash were not immediately available.