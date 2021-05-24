Minnesota Reports 469 New COVID-19 Cases, 0 More Deaths Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 469 new COVID-19 cases and zero more deaths Monday.

According to officials, the state has seen 599,234 cases and 7,370 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to fall, with 100 patients in the ICU and 278 in the hospital but not the ICU, as of Monday.

Meanwhile, MDH reported about 63% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 55% are fully vaccinated.

Over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota so far.