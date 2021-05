Prep Baseball: Home Wins for South Ridge, Superior, Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld

It was a great start to the week for the Panthers, Spartans, Greyhounds and Hunters.

CULVER, Minn. – In an inter-section match-up, the South Ridge baseball team needed just five innings to knock off Duluth Marshall 17-5 Monday afternoon.

In other prep baseball action, Superior topped Cloquet 6-2, Duluth East walked off on Grand Rapids 9-8 and Duluth Denfeld won a fog-shortened game over Greenway 9-3 in five innings.