Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Host “Skate With The Champions” Event

The Mirage say events like this help continue to grow the popularity of girls hockey in the Northland.

PROCTOR, Minn. – About two months ago, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team captured its first state title in program history. And Monday night, the Mirage finally got a chance to celebrate the historic win with their fans.

The team hosted a special “Skate With The Champions” event on their home ice at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center. Fans got to play fun games with the team, as well as take pictures with the players and the state championship plaque.

