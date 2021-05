Six Northlanders Named to MSHSBCA All-Star Series

CHASKA, Minn. – The Northland will have six players represented next month at the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.

Duluth East’s Joe Voss and Ethan Cole, Esko’s Noah Furcht, Grand Rapids’ Kodi Miller, Denfeld’s Joe Udd and Silver Bay’s Ero Wallin were all named to the North team. The action will take place June 25th down in Chaska.