St. Louis County Offices to Fully Re-Open June 1

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – All St. Louis County offices will be reopening to the public on June 1.

St. Louis County officials said in a Monday news release that as of June 1 all departments will be open for walk-in service from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the news release, people going to the St. Louis County Courthouse for court matters should aware that some in-person services will be limited through June 13.

Face masks are not required to be worn inside county buildings, however, anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated is encouraged to continue wearing a mask.

Facial coverings are still required inside the county jail, in accordance with current state orders; and inside courtrooms and court offices in accordance with the current judicial order.

Even with the re-opening, county services will continue to be made available online and by phone or email.

For more information stlouscountymn.gov or click here.