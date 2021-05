UMD Men’s Hockey Releases Schedule for 2021-2022 Season

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the UMD men’s hockey team released their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs will open things up with a home-and-home series October 8th against Bemidji State. The regular season will end at home against St. Cloud State on March 4th. For the full schedule, click here.