Vandals Strike Again At Gary New Duluth Rec. Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Vandals have struck again at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center, as a new skate park development is underway there.

The vandalism this time came in the form of piles of mud being tossed all over the sport court, along with flipped benches and damage to the electrical outlets.

This latest incident adds to the frustration of so many volunteers and donors who have given countless hours of their time to develop the center but have dealt with repeated vandalism incidents for at least a year.

“It’s really a shame — all the time and effort and the monies that have been poured into here — and have vandals raising havoc with this, so eventually we’ll get them,” said Frank Bucar, a GND Rec. Center board member.

More than $1 million has been invested into the rec. center so far.

Surveillance cameras are on site, and more cameras will be installed in the near future, according to Bucar.

Bucar hopes the community supported investment at the center can be an example of what can be done in other neighborhoods in Duluth.