Bentleyville Building “World’s Largest Lit-Up Iron Snowman” For 2021 Season

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the founder of Bentleyville announced that the organization and its partners are building the “world’s largest lit-up iron snowman” that will be a part of the 2021 Bentleyville Tour Of Lights.

Founder Nathan Bentley says the lighted snowman will stand at 120-feet-tall with a 50-foot diameter.

Bentleyville is partnering with LHB, Braun Intertech, and the Local Ironworkers 512 to build and engineer it in Duluth.

The geological testing for the site in Bayfront Park begins next week.

To raise money for the build, Bentleyville is hosting its first golf scramble on September 1st at the Enger Park Golf Course.

The organization also just announced that after the drive-thru experience last year during the pandemic, it will be replaced with the free walk-through experience again.