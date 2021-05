Bismarck Sweeps Minnesota Wilderness in First Round of NAHL Playoffs

CLOQUET, Minn. – In Game 3 of the NAHL playoffs, Bismarck held on to beat the Minnesota Wilderness 5-4 to sweep the series in three games.

Zach Michaelis, Will Traeger, Mikol Sarter and Donte Lawson scored for the Wilderness, who wrap up their 2021 season with a 25-27-1-3 overall record.