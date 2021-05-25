CHUM Looking for Supply Donations for Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn.– CHUM wants to remind the community that they need donations to support the homeless community they help as we head into the summer months.

CHUM saw a staggering 589 people staying in its warming and homeless shelters just from November through the end of March. Now, many of those people are living outside, as the weather warms up, so CHUM is asking for tents, tarps, sleeping bags, and batteries. “With the weather, summer weather, spring weather, the majority of people are going to choose to be outside, just because they don’t want to be in a crowded shelter,” Deb Holman, the Street Outreach Coordinator at CHUM and the Human Development Center, said.

She suggests that Duluth look at possibly setting up one main site for homeless encampments that would address the trash, needle, and bathroom problems that come with them, and sometimes end up on private properties. She adds that CHUM has seen unprecedented demand for family housing, but there simply aren’t enough shelters or affordable housing units in Duluth to accommodate everyone.

To find out more on how you can help or donate, click here.