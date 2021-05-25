Cloquet Salvation Army Continues Drive Thru Food Shelf

They just recently expanded their food shelf hours to help anyone in Carlton County in need.

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet Salvation Army continued their weekly drive-thru food shelf Tuesday morning.

The Salvation Army typically gives away 12,000 pounds of food a week to roughly 20-40 households, including during the drive-thru that runs from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

They just recently expanded their food shelf hours to help anyone in Carlton County.

“Just this week we have expanded our food shelf hours and we have added Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for people who are working, but still in need of food assistance,” Northern Service Extension Director, Joanne Lee says.

Every month the food shelf gets a truck of fresh produce, with the next one coming June 9. It starts at 10:15 a.m. and goes until the truck is empty.

For more information about the Cloquet Salvation Army, click here.