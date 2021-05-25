Conservation Officer Killed While on Duty Is Identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the state conservation officer who died while on duty when a semi struck her pickup truck in Itasca County.

Sarah Grell, 39, of Cohasset, was killed Monday morning while driving north of Grand Rapids, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The patrol says Grell’s pickup was hit broadside by the semi in Lawrence Township about 8:30 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement that Grell came from a long line of DNR conservation officers, including her father, uncle, and grandfather.

“In keeping with the family tradition, Officer Grell was committed to protecting both our state’s natural resources as well as those who enjoy them. We are grateful for her service and the service of all our Conservation Officers who make our state a great place to live. My ask of Minnesotans is that the next time you meet a Conservation Officer as you enjoy Minnesota’s public lands and waters, remember Officer Grell and thank that officer for their work.”

Grell’s husband is a DNR forester, Walz said.

“Officer Grell was the epitome of a public servant and served the Enforcement Division, the DNR, and the people of Minnesota with distinction,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “Her loss is devastating, and we ask the people of Minnesota to keep Officer Grell and her family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

A 42-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving the semi, the patrol said.