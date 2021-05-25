Duluth Boxer Among 2 Additional Suspects Charged in Connection with Fatal Shooting

DULUTH — Two additional suspects have now been charged in connection to a weekend shooting in Duluth that left one man dead, and one of the suspects is a well-known professional boxer from Duluth.

Markus Morris, 31, of Duluth is charged in St. Louis County Court with one count of a Felon in Possession of Ammunition or a Firearm and one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm within a Municipality. The more serious charge comes with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Morris is a professional boxer and former Minnesota Junior Welter-weight champion. His last fight was back in January of 2019 at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris is seen on surveillance video firing a handgun twice at Patrick Battees Jr., 17, shortly after police say Battees fatally shot Juamada Anderson Jr., 22, of Duluth in the head following a fight on the 100 block of East 3rd Street around 7 p.m. May 22.

Battees was quickly arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting. Surveillance video and eyewitness accounts helped in the arrest, according to police.

Morris and another man who was with him during the returned gunfire, Laurel Ladd Jr., 25, of Duluth, ran from the scene, according to the complaint. Court documents also say Morris is seen on surveillance video handing his weapon to Ladd before the two continue to flee the scene.

Morris’ weapon has not been recovered as of Tuesday, according to the complaint.

The weapon believed to be used by Battees in the homicide was recovered.

Ladd is charged with Aiding an Offender, which is a felony that comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

As of Tuesday evening, Morris and Ladd had warrants out for their arrests.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 911 right away. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the city’s website.