Duluth Boxer Among 2 Additional Suspects Charged with Gunfire After Fatal Shooting

DULUTH, Minn.- The search is on for two suspects Tuesday – one a well-known Duluth boxer — who police say were involved in return gunfire following this past weekend’s fatal shooting downtown.

“There was a shooting and the tragic death of Juamada,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken. “And then as the suspect is fleeing we believe that there was one or maybe two other shooters that were shooting at the fleeing suspect.”

Tusken spoke out at a press conference Tuesday, about the city’s first homicide of the year that took the life of Juamada Anderson Junior, 22, of Duluth on Saturday.

“Ultimately if you’re trying to use gunfire to resolve conflict, you’re gonna have people injured and you’re gonna have people that are unfortunately gonna die,” the Chief said.

Patrick Battees Junior, 17, of Proctor is behind bars, charged with second degree murder after police say he shot Anderson in the head.

“This particular incident where we were responding and then immediately being told direction of flight that we were immediately responding to, and then ultimately, were able to make the arrest — that was absolutely critically invaluable to the success of this investigation,” said Tusken.

Now, two more suspects are charged with returning fire at the 17-year-old.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Markus Morris, 31 — a former junior welter-weight boxing champion from Duluth — shooting back at Battees two times, shortly after the initial shooting on the 100 block of East Third Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris then handed the weapon to Laurel Ladd Junior, 25. He’s charged with aiding Morris in the return gunfire.

“So this investigation there are multiple different cameras that were able to access video that showed the events of what happened,” Chief Tusken said.

According to Tusken, the shooting death of Anderson and the gunfire that followed — the 14th shooting incident of 2021 — are both tragic examples of increased gun violence in Duluth.

After last year’s record 41 shooting incidents, all non fatal, he asks for the community’s help in taking guns off Duluth streets and out of the hands of the city’s young people.

“The saying that it takes a village, right?,” Tusken said.

“Listen we have extraordinary youth centers in this city, from NYS to Boys and Girls clubs to the Gary Rec Center,” said the Chief. “There’s a little things that we can do, but there’s a lot the community has to come together and we’ve gotta be really our young people’s guardians.”

Morris’ weapon has not been recovered as of Tuesday, according to the complaint.

The weapon believed to be used by Battees in the homicide was recovered.

Being a felon, Morris could face up to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. Ladd could face up to 10 years in prison for the charge of aiding and offender.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department by calling 911 or by submitting an anonymous tip on the city’s website.