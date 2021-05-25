Duluth Human Rights Officer Reflects on George Floyd’s Death

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth’s Human Rights Officer, Carl Crawford, spoke out today on the one year anniversary of Floyd’s death. He says that as a community we have made strides, but we can’t stop there.

He encourages reflection on implicit bias and making sure we continue to have conversations that allow us to get to know and understand one another on a deeper level, “there’s so much more that we can do, that we should do to make not only Duluth, but our state of Minnesota, a great place for everyone to live, work and play,” Crawford commented.

Duluth’s police department does have social workers embedded within their department which he hopes allows more comfort and outreach in each situation. Crawford works with them and other community members and leaders to discuss and work on social issues within the city.