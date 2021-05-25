George Floyd Remembered At Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial One Year After Death

A black lives matter group met in front of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial on First Street, before going on a silent march through downtown.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by ex-cop Derek Chauvin. Across the country and in Duluth, groups gathered to remember him.

Organizers say after Chauvin was convicted of murder almost one month ago this march was meant to be a day of rest and mourning before continuing what they call the fight against police brutality.

“George Floyd was one of the very few who actually received justice,” said one of the organizers, Veronica Davis.

“We wanna put emphasis on the police brutality because we’ll never just ignore that we wanna say that the police brutality is the reason we even have to gather here in the first place,” she said.

Following the march the group ended with 9 minutes of chanting for the nine minutes Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.