Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Lacrosse Complete Comeback with Double OT Win Over Duluth

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lightning.

DULUTH, Minn. – After falling in a 5-0 deficit in the first half, the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls lacrosse team rallied in the second half to push the game to double overtime where they earned the 8-7 win Tuesday night at Ordean Stadium.

