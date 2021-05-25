Grand Rapids Native Jack Peart Named USHL Rookie of the Year

FARGO, N.D. – Grand Rapids native Jack Peart has been named USHL Rookie of the Year.

The 2021 Mr. Hockey Award winner was stellar on the blueline for the Fargo Force, helping his team advance all the way to the USHL Finals, where they fell to the Chicago Steel. In 24 games, Peart recorded one goal and 14 assists, finishing sixth on the team in points per game. He also was second among all defensemen in total points during the Clark Cup playoffs.