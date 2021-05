Hibbing Baseball Pick Up Road Win over Cloquet

The Bluejackets snap a four-game skid while the Lumberjacks extend their losing streak to four straight.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A six-run fourth inning would be the difference as the Hibbing baseball team earned a home win over Cloquet 12-2 in five innings Tuesday afternoon at Mettner Field.

