Prep Softball: Greenway Rallies Past Esko, South Ridge Blanks Wrenshall

The Raiders knocked off the Eskomos while the Panthers shutout the Wrens.

ESKO, Minn. – The Greenway softball team rallied late to pick up the road win over Esko 7-6 Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders stay undefeated as they improve to 19-0 on the season.

In other prep softball action, South Ridge picks up their second straight shutout as they blank Wrenshall 13-0.