Registration Open for Starks Academy’s Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – With summer right around the corner, many sports camps will be making their return after the pandemic wiped out most of them last year. That includes Starks Academy, who will once again partner up with some special guests.

This summer, Starks Academy will host the 2021 Northland Timberwolves and Lynx Camp. It will take place August 2nd through the 5th at Proctor High School. The camp is offered for all kids ages seven to 14, whether they are new to the game or looking to sharpen their skills.

“We’re seeing a huge uptick in the quality of basketball, the number of participants, so to have the Timberwolves come up here and really show the kids some love, that’s huge. It’s going to be a really good experience for kids to not only get better at basketball but also feel important with their local pro sports team,” said Starks Academy founder Dyami Starks.

All campers who attend will also receive two free tickets to a Timberwolves or Lynx game for next season. Registration closes on July 31st. To sign up, click here.