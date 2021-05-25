St. Louis County Offices to Reopen June 1st

County officials say many services will continue to be offered online by email and over the phone.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting next week st. Louis county offices will start re-opening for in-person services after county buildings were closed for the past 15 months.

Officials say the reopening will be slow with only some employees returning at first and hopefully a full staff back by mid June.

Masks won’t be required in the building but those not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear one.

Administrators say they’re excited to help with property taxes and audits vital records public works and more face to face again.

“The ability to talk in person is an informal, extended dialogue that helps you get comfortable with the outcome that you want and to match a name with a face to the service side of what St. Louis County brings for our residents,” said Kevin Gray, St. Louis County Administrator.

