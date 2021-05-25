U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Reminds Boaters to Stay Safe

DULUTH, Minn. — Memorial Day is coming up and Duluth is preparing for a traffic-filled weekend on the lake. Last year, boat sales increased due to the pandemic, but because of those increased sales, boating accidents also rose by 20%. With the holiday weekend and summer weather approaching, it is important to remember how to boat safely.

Steve Daniel, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, reminds us to be aware when on the water, “it’s very important to wear your life preserver and follow the rules of the road on the water. Be alert, look around you, situational awareness is extremely important because there’s a lot of big boats moving around in the harbor and out on the lake”.

Paddle boards, kayaks and canoes also need to have this awareness as they travel around, and it’s also important to remember that sailboats get the right away over power boats. With this much traffic, and these rules to follow, Steve Daniel recommends a boating safety course, and emphasizes the importance of life jackets at all times, which come in 5 different types, “they’re no good unless you wear them, so everybody should wear them all the time when they’re on the boat”.

Daniel recommends if you are boating this summer, make sure you wear and bring the right number of life vests aboard meaning one per person, and check your carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers to make sure they are current and usable.