2020 Patty Kazmaier Award Winner Elizabeth Giguere to Join UMD Women’s Hockey as Graduate Transfer

The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award winner is Clarkson's all-time leading scorer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, the UMD women’s hockey team will be bringing back the vast majority of their roster that made it all the way to the Frozen Four this past season. And as if that wasn’t good news enough, the Bulldogs announced Wednesday that they will also be adding one of the best players in the entire country.

Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere will be joining UMD next season as a graduate transfer. The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award winner was the program’s all-time leading scorer and helped the Golden Knights win the national championship during her freshman campaign in 2018. A spot on the UMD roster opened up after team captain Ashton Bell was named to the Canadian national team’s centralized roster ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.