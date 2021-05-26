DECC Awarded ‘Partner of the Year’ from Local Red Cross

DULUTH, Minn.– The northern Minnesota chapters of the Red Cross every year name an organization around the area that’s been a big boost for blood collection to local hospitals in the Northland. On Wednesday, they awarded this year’s winner.

The Red Cross named the DECC its blood services Partner of the Year.

“They’re a really important part of the red cross for the entire region,” said Northern Minnesota Red Cross Executive Director Dan Williams.

During the last year, the DECC offered a variety of events including blood drives. Even adding additional collection days after cancelled events on the Iron Range. Something that Red Cross spokespeople say helped supply nearly 200 life-saving blood donations to area hospitals.

“This year the DECC really stepped up to help us and has really shown a commitment,” said Williams. “Not only on blood collection but on disaster and sheltering work.”

DECC Interim Executive Director Roger Reinert says it’s important to use the facility in many different ways to help the northland.

“It’s a public entity, the public owns this place but it’s never really been first and foremost,” said Reinert.

Those at the DECC say during a year where large events weren’t a possibility, they still wanted to make sure they could continue to serve the community in as many areas as possible, including through blood drives.

“It does represent all of those things we did when we really couldn’t do a lot else,” said Reinert. “There weren’t a lot of opportunities to do concerts or games or big conventions but there were these opportunities to support important community needs.”

The Red Cross hopes more blood drive events pop-up and more donors come forward as the country start climbing out of this pandemic.