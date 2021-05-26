Duluth FC Academy Begins Inaugural Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Since 2015, Duluth FC has entertained soccer fans in the Northland and their popularity only increases with each passing year. And for those who have dreams of suiting up for the Bluegreens, a feeder system has been created to help.

This year will see the debut of the Duluth FC Academy team, which is made up mostly of local players under the age of 23. The team will compete in the Duluth Amateur Soccer League, as well as some matches against teams in the United Premier Soccer League. All in an effort to bring additional opportunities for Northland soccer players.

Thursday night, they will play their first-ever game against Hayward FC. And the challenge will be balancing the desire to be successful and knowing that it will take some time for the team to gel.

The match will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park Middle School.