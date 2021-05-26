Duluth Police Arrest Second Suspect in Fatal Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police announced Wednesday morning that a second suspect wanted in Saturday’s fatal downtown shooting has been arrested.

According to police, Laurel Ladd, 26, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after investigators identified an address on East Village View Drive in the Harbor Highlands as a possible location for Ladd.

Ladd was located at the address and taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Duluth Police Department Tactical Response Team and an armored “Bearcat” from the Superior Police Department.

On Tuesday, police issued arrest warrants for two additional suspects, Laurel Ladd, 26, and Marcus Morris, 31, who were identified as being involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting.

Patrick Battees, 17, is currently being held in a juvenile detention center charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot Juamada Anderson, 22, in the head.

Now investigators say surveillance video shows Markus Morris shooting back at Battees two times, shortly after the initial shooting on the 100 block of East Third Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris then handed the weapon to Ladd. He’s charged with aiding Morris in the return of gunfire.

Ladd is currently being held at the Saint Louis County Jail.

The Duluth Police Department is still searching for Morris.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Morris is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force at 218-730-5050.