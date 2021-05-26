Duluth’s Environmental Initiative Recognized for Carbon Reductions

The steam plant provides heating services to 160 buildings in downtown Duluth and Canal Park.

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth was recognized today for their efforts on going green.

The city was announced as the winners of the the Environmental Initiative Energy and Climate award for their work on the steam plant.

Back in 2018 the city of Duluth and their partners replaced sixteen blocks of aging steam pipe on Superior Street with a new hot water infrastructure, allowing the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserve water.

“We decided we wanted to do more, we decided we want to do better. We took that district energy system and we changed it into a closed hot water system and we now save 20 million gallons a year,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says.

