Former UMD Captain Parker Mackay Joins Former AJHL Team’s Coaching Staff

IRMA, Alberta – Former UMD men’s hockey captain and two-time national champion Parker Mackay has joined the coaching staff of the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Mackay helped the Saints win two AJHL championships before coming to Duluth to lead UMD to back-to-back national titles. He turned pro after college, signing with the Texas Stars of the AHL, but retired after one season due to health concerns.