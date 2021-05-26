Local Greenhouses Give Spring Gardening Tips

DULUTH, Minn.– With the temperatures rising and dropping, a local greenhouse has tips on how to keep your plants healthy.

Those with Spring at Last greenhouse say on nights with frost warnings, you should cover up plants with a sheet or blanket. Potted plants should be brought inside to prevent frost damage which can stunt their growth for the rest of the season.

The greenhouse owner says the best time to plant is usually after Memorial Day.

“Duluth has crazy weather and you might have one nice day and frost the next day so it’s best to wait,” said owner Jennifer Couliard. “Even if the weather looks nice and you might be excited to get to plant early, you usually don’t gain any ground.”

Those with the greenhouse say another resource for more information is on the University of Minnesota extension’s Yard and Garden Website.