Rhubarb Festival to Benefit CHUM Returning in June

DULUTH, Minn-The Annual CHUM Rhubarb Festival is set to return this year with both in-person and virtual events.

The week-long event will start June 20th with local restaurants offering rhubarb themed meals and treats during the week. The festival ends on the 26th with a community carnival to be held at the Coppertop Church featuring activities for children, food trucks, and rhubarb treats. The festival is an annual fundraiser to support CHUM.

“This goes directly back into our services and programming. This goes towards food for people in the shelter, it goes towards programming for the children over at the Steve O’Neil apartments, it goes towards helping out with equipment for the food shelf. So it really covers all the bases of chum,” said CHUM director of communications Molly Lyons.

Unfortunately, they will not have their usual 1400 rhubarb pies because of covid, but they are still planning for a large community turnout and looking for volunteers to help them out.

