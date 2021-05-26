Smoke Billowing From Church Turns Out Not To Be From Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — Concerned neighbors called the Duluth Fire Department on Wednesday evening while watching smoke pour out of a church, but it turns out it wasn’t a fire that caused the problem.

The city fire department was dispatched to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at about 6:40 p.m.

Firefighters found that the smoke was coming from a malfunctioning furnace. Fortunately, it didn’t spark a fire. No one was inside the church at the time.

Damage is estimated at $300.