South Ridge Baseball Tops North Woods in Regular Season Finale

CULVER, Minn. – Jaxson Bennett and Austin Josephson finished with two hits each while Aaron Bennett added his second homer of the year as the South Ridge baseball team topped North Woods 11-6 Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers wrap up their regular season with a 17-3 record as they begin the section playoffs on Tuesday.