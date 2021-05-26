St. Louis County Continues Vaccine Clinic, Information at Duluth Transportation Center

Public health officials say they've vaccinated about 80 people over their three visits there.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Louis County is continuing to find success with its vaccine clinic at the Duluth Transportation Center downtown.

Public health officials say they’ve vaccinated about 80 people over their three visits there.

They add people coming in have been a variety of different ages and living situations.

It’s been a mix of people who may have trouble scheduling appointments online getting to a site elsewhere and some who have been hesitant to get a shot.

“We know that sometimes it takes a while to build trust in the community and we have to keep showing up in order to build the trust and build that relationship and eventually hopefully people will decide to get vaccinated,” said Laura Greensmith, Public Health Nurse.

The county vaccine clinic will return to the Transportation Center next week and will be at CHUM tomorrow.