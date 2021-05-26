St. Lukes Continues Vaccinations of International Sailors

Another international vessel will soon arrive in the Twin Ports with crew members planning on receiving their vaccinations once they dock.

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s continued their vaccinations of international sailors in the Twin Ports Wednesday morning.

About 20 sailors from India aboard the Federal Champlain received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Because of the pandemic, these sailors haven’t been able to go to shore as they faced local regulations from each country they visit.

“There families are going to be happy because their loved ones are vaccinated. They are back home wondering if the are going to be okay. So here we have a chance in Duluth to get them a vaccination,” Fednav Agent, Stephen Sydow says.

Sailors spend anywhere between four to eight months on the water with some staying later, like the captain of the Federal Champlain.

He says, he is grateful to get the vaccine.

“In India back home there’s a lot of cases going on and vaccinations aren’t available. We are quite happy with everyone being vaccinated so we can live a healthy life,” Federal Champlain Captain, Siddharth Mohile says.

Another international vessel will soon arrive in the Twin Ports with crew members planning on receiving their vaccinations once they dock.