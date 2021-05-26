Superior Farmers Market Opens Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Superior Farmers market kicked off its season this week. Local vendors and farmers came out to set up on the 1200 Block of Banks Avenue.

Local farmers tell us events like these remind the public off all the hard work that goes into their products. Sue Ann Dumke, the Market Manager and Owner of Brule River Farm in Brule, Wisconsin, said, “they want to know where the food comes from, they like making that connection with their farmers…people really want to support local agriculture. It’s a food system that they want to maintain, and keep safe, and know that it’s going to remain available”.

The Farmers Market in Superior is open every Wednesday from 11 AM-2 PM, and every Saturday on Barkers Island from 9 AM-12 noon.