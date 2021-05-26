Superior Gymnastics Coach Charged with Sexually Assaulting Third Teenager

DULUTH, Minn. – A third teenage girl has come forward saying she was sexually assaulted by the Superior gymnastics coach charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting two teens he previously coached at Twin Ports Gymnastics.

George Deppa Jr., 47, is charged with an additional count of felony sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Earlier this month Deppa was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a child under 16 and exposing his genitals.

According to court documents, the new charge stems from an incident that occurred last July during a private coaching session at Twin Ports Gymnastics.

According to the criminal complaint, the 14-year-old victim told authorities that she had “a big break down” after reading news articles about her “ex-coach” being arrested for sexual assault “because he had touched her and made her feel uncomfortable before.”

The victim reported to authorities that during a private coaching session in the summer of 2020, after working on a particular skill, Deppa picked the teen up “with one hand under, between my legs, and one hand around my back and walked me from one side of the floor to the other and threw me in the pit” referring to the foam pit at the gym.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim explained that she was wearing a leotard when the incident happened and when Deppa picked her up he touched her sexually and continued to do so until he reached the foam pit to throw her in.

The victim told authorities she yelled at him to stop and put her down to which he replied, “no it’s fine, you’re fine.”

According to the complaint the victim got up, grabbed her belongings, and immediately left.

Deppa is previously accused of sexually assaulting and exposing his genitals to two other teenage girls he formerly coached at Twin Ports Gymnastics.

Those alleged incidents occurred between June 2020 and April 2021.

According to court documents, Deppa would invite the girls on boat rides and to his home for sleepovers.

The victims told authorities that Deppa would sexually touch them and in one instance had “showed his privates” to them.

One of the victims told investigators that Deppa had also asked her to send nude photos of herself to him and he would buy her Beats headphones if she did.

Deppa made his initial court appearance on May 5 in Douglas County for the previous charges.