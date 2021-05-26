UWS and WITC Collaborate to Offer More Opportunities

SUPERIOR, Wis.– UWS and WITC signed documents this morning that certified a partnership that will offer their students more opportunities.

A University Transfer Degree option will allow students to combine classes from the two colleges to pursue an associate of arts or science degree from WITC.

The goal is to prepare students to enter baccalaureate programs at junior status by completing their general education requirements.

“It’s pretty fantastic, we’ve got students already interested in it and we’re excited to welcome therm to our campus this fall and give them this new opportunity,” John Will, the President of WITC, said.

The program will start in the fall.