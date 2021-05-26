Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff In Honor of Conservation Officer Grell

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all State and Federal buildings in Minnesota on Friday in honor of Conservation Officer Sarah Grell.

“Sarah Grell was an outstanding Conservation Officer, who was highly regarded and respected by her colleagues and her community, serving the people and natural resources of Minnesota with dignity and pride,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Conservation Officer Grell for her dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, her fellow citizens with deep gratitude. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and the entire community.”

Conservation Officer Grell died in the line of duty on Monday when a semi struck her pickup truck in Itasca County.

Conservation Officer Grell dedicated 16 years of exemplary service to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and leaves behind her husband, Gene, and her children, Will, Jordyn, and Geno, and many other relatives and friends.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.