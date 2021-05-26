Wednesday Night Regatta Returns on Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn.– You know summer is almost here in Duluth now that the Duluth Yacht Club is back at its Wednesday night regatta out on Lake Superior.

Wednesday evening, dozens of sailboats took off from Park Point, crossing underneath the lift bridge and out through 10 miles of the Duluth Shipping Channel.

The sight from shore for a couple from Iowa was something they’ve never seen before.

“I think we were not expecting to see the number of sailboats that we saw,” said John Rizzi.

“A tremendous amount of boats and that’s pretty exciting. Very picturesque,” said his wife Joanne.

The sailboat races will continue every Wednesday night through September. The duluth Yacht Club was formed in 1969 and are looking for new members.