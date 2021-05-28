Former Clarkson Star Elizabeth Giguere Talks Joining UMD Women’s Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – After a stellar four years at Clarkson University, Elizabeth Giguere has decided to take her talents to UMD as a graduate transfer. The Quebec City native admitted that the decision to leave the golden knights was very difficult.

“I just had to think about myself and what would make me a better player and just start fresh, start new, just learn new things and learn a new way to play hockey,” said Giguere.

Giguere was hoping to be selected to the Canadian national team’s centralized roster. So when she didn’t make the cut and the NCAA offered an extra year of eligibility, Giguere jumped into the transfer portal and came into contact with the UMD coaching staff.

“What struck us quickly about Gig here is she’s incredibly humble, driven, good student-athlete. And so when you can find that combo of an awesome hockey player that gets you even more excited as a coach,” UMD head coach Maura Crowell said.

“They really are invested in you. They want the best for you. They always want to make you improve and stuff like that. And that was really appealing to me because that’s what I was looking for,” Giguere said.

Giguere is already familiar with the Bulldogs’ roster, having played them during her sophomore and junior years.

“It’s always a different type of game when we play some WCHA teams, especially them. It’s always a fun game,” said Giguere.

“Her creativity, dynamic style is something that we love. You think of Gabbie [Hughes] and the way that she plays and you add Gig to that mix. It’s going to be a lot of fun putting the puzzle together this year,” said Crowell.

“My line would play against them too a lot so I know that they’re very good and they’ve got skills and you can’t get beat by them because it’s probably going to end up in the back of your net,” Giguere said.

Giguere knows that the transition will be tough initially, but she isn’t too worried about the move and becoming a Bulldog.

“I used to be very, very shy. And I’m still pretty shy, but I can get out of my comfort zone. And I’m less scared to meet people and what not. So it’s going to be a challenge for me, but I’m kind of excited for it,” said Giguere.

Giguere will wear #8 for the Bulldogs and attend the Labovitz School of Business at UMD.