Area Campsites Excited for Busy Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Campsites around the area began taking reservations in early February and to no surprise, they filled up quickly.

“In three hours I made 50 reservations,” Penmarallter Campground Co-Owner, Pennie Burton says.

Campgrounds like Penmarallter on highway sixty one in Two Harbors have seen some of their biggest numbers in years.

“Going into this year. Starting taking reservations. In thirty years that I have been doing this this is the most reservations I’ve ever made in one year. We are almost full ever weekend,” Burton says.

Owners of the 24 site campground are excited about the busy summer with spots still open for August and September.

“This year we are full, and we’ve never been full on memorial day weekend,” Burton says.

Over at the Buffalo Valley campgrounds off of highway 35 as you drive into Duluth, a similar story- high expectations for a big summer.

“Last year because of Covid we thought it would be slow but it was the busiest summer we’ve ever had in 15 years,” Buffalo Valley Campground Manager, Darrell Eckenberg says.

The Buffalo House is even adding several more campsites by June to accommodate for last year’s added traffic.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be the same way this year because everybody wants to get out and a lot of people bought new campers and they are out there traveling around, Eckenberg says.

