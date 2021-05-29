Barkers Island Farmers Market Continues

The weekly events at Barkers Island will continue from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Saturday until October.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. –Barkers Island in Superior continued their farmers market this weekend.

Despite the challenging weather, it’s been a good year for vendors who locally grow their produce.

Some say, they following up on a strong year drawing in more people each weekend.

“Since then we’ve picked up a lot of customers this year. So it’s been really good for us that people appreciate the local food,” Douglas County Farmers Market Association President, David Dumke says.

