Burlington Station Hosts Grand Opening

Burlington station opened to the public on Saturday with plans to improve the model train room throughout the summer.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A unique gift shop and candy store held its grand opening Saturday morning in Two Harbors.

With that, they would be adding 5,000 feet of train tracks both inside and outside of the building.

Chamber of commerce leaders say, they hope the site showcasing some of the towns railroad history becomes a hit attraction.

“We’re hoping people are going to come here and absolutely love spending time here,” Lake County Chamber of Commerce President, Janelle Jones says. “It just gives you another thing to do when people are up traveling the north shore. You can go hiking and biking but everyone loves shopping. We’re hoping people will stop in and take in all of the experiences.”

There will be more farmers markets and food venders in their parking lot as tourist season picks up.

