Canal Park Busy as Temperatures Warm Up

The Lakewalk down in Canal Park is expected to be completed by Grandmas Marathon weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. — Canal Park was packed with people enjoying the warm weather Saturday afternoon.

With the slight warm up in temperatures people from around the state checked out the popular destination.

We caught up with one couple who say along with the beautiful scenery, it’s also a good place for the kids to burn some energy.

“The kids that could spend hours just climbing on those big rocks and watching ships go by and everything like that,” Andover Residents, Melody Draper and David Bridges say.

