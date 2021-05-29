Northwestern Boys Golf Clinches Fourth Straight Trip to Regionals

Junior Trent Meyer was named Heart O'North Conference Player of the Year marking the first time in over a decade that Northwestern has had a conference player of the year.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern boys golf team has won their fourth straight Heart O’North Conference title after winning the conference tournament with a score of 163. The Tigers edged Spooner by three strokes and Hayward by 10, after all three teams entered the tournament in a three-way tie for first.

Dillon Scheufeil won the tournament shooting an even par 35 while Trent Meyer was runner-up shooting a 37.

Meyer was also named Heart O’North Conference Player of the Year after leading the conference in points all season long with 54 total points. This is the first time in over a decade that Northwestern has had a HON Player of the Year.

The Tigers will now prepare for regionals at the Hidden Greens North Golf Course in Solon Springs on June 1.