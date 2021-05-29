Superior Girls Soccer Edged by Washburn/Bayfield in Regular Season Finale

Olivia Soltero scored twice for the Castle Guards while Hannah Drake scored the lone goal for the Spartans.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls soccer team finally got on the board late but it wouldn’t be enough, as Washburn/Bayfield got the 2-1 win to end the regular season.

Olivia Soltero scored twice for the Castle Guards while Hannah Drake scored the lone goal for the Spartans.

Superior ends the season 0-10-2 while Washburn is scheduled to play at Hayward on Tuesday.