UMD’s Haleigh Reindl Earns First Outdoor All-American Status With Seventh Place Finish in 800-Meter Run Final

Reindl set a new PR with a time of 2:08.77, after she broke her old one Friday night in the preliminaries.

ALLENDALE, Mich. – UMD’s Haleigh Reindl finished seventh on Saturday in the 800-meter run final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Reindl set a new PR with a time of 2:08.77, after she broke her old one Friday night in the preliminaries, and it’s now her fastest 800-meter time she’s recorded during her collegiate career.

Reindl also earns All-American status in the 800-meter run for the first time in her career. She’s also attained All-American status twice in the indoor 800-meter run.